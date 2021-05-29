Mixed opinions as state lifts all remaining COVID-19 restrictions today

BOSTON — As of Saturday, all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts have been lifted.

People who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most settings unless specific businesses require them.

Masks will still be required for everyone while riding public transportation like buses and subways, medical facilities like hospitals and nursing homes, and schools.

Also Saturday, all businesses could reopen with 100% capacity, and all gathering limits were lifted.

“The science is telling us that we don’t need the masks anymore,” said Sharzil Kazi of West Roxbury. “The vaccines have been proven, 95-94% efficacy.”

Not everyone Boston 25 spoke to Saturday morning was ready to abandon all the rules just yet.

“If I had to wear a mask yesterday, what is one day going make a difference?” said Kelly DaSilva of Dedham. “I mean, I don’t understand.”

Even some fully vaccinated people told Boston 25 they don’t feel comfortable going back to normal just yet.

“It’s interesting. I’m excited about it, but I’m still old-fashioned cautious, but I appreciate what they’re trying to do,” said Joseph Kara of Dedham. “I’m fully vaccinated, but I will still wear the mask.”

Shaw’s and Star Market aren’t requiring vaccinated customers to wear masks, but signs on the door on Saturday morning encouraged non-vaccinated customers to continue wearing masks.

