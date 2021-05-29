Cancel
Boston, MA

Mixed opinions as state lifts all remaining COVID-19 restrictions today

By Julianne Lima, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
 16 days ago
BOSTON — As of Saturday, all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts have been lifted.

People who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most settings unless specific businesses require them.

Masks will still be required for everyone while riding public transportation like buses and subways, medical facilities like hospitals and nursing homes, and schools.

Also Saturday, all businesses could reopen with 100% capacity, and all gathering limits were lifted.

“The science is telling us that we don’t need the masks anymore,” said Sharzil Kazi of West Roxbury. “The vaccines have been proven, 95-94% efficacy.”

Not everyone Boston 25 spoke to Saturday morning was ready to abandon all the rules just yet.

“If I had to wear a mask yesterday, what is one day going make a difference?” said Kelly DaSilva of Dedham. “I mean, I don’t understand.”

Even some fully vaccinated people told Boston 25 they don’t feel comfortable going back to normal just yet.

“It’s interesting. I’m excited about it, but I’m still old-fashioned cautious, but I appreciate what they’re trying to do,” said Joseph Kara of Dedham. “I’m fully vaccinated, but I will still wear the mask.”

Shaw’s and Star Market aren’t requiring vaccinated customers to wear masks, but signs on the door on Saturday morning encouraged non-vaccinated customers to continue wearing masks.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT

US bans dogs brought in from 100 countries with rabies risk

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. health officials Monday announced a one-year ban on bringing in dogs from more than 100 countries where rabies is still a problem. Dogs coming in from those countries already needed proof of rabies vaccination. The ban is being imposed because of a spike in the number of puppies denied entry because they weren't old enough to be fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Boston Aligns With State And Is Set To Relax Business Restrictions On May 29

Boston will drop nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions for businesses, beginning on May 29. This aligns with the state's newly fast-tracked timeline for loosening statewide industry precautions. Acting Mayor Kim Janey's update on the city's COVID rules came just a few hours after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday the state...