7 Ways Ford Did Everything Right With The F-150 Lightning
I wrote some very enthusiastic articles about the Ford F-150 Lightning right after its reveal, and also interviewed Ford’s head of electric vehicles about the truck. More recently, I wrote about one potential Achilles heel (though, feedback from readers tells me it may be more of a normal heel than an Achilles heel). Whether it’s an Achilles heel or not, though, I think Ford made the ideal decision with regards to the overall design of the F-150 Lightning, including the frontal area where the giant-mega-uber-duber power frunk lives.cleantechnica.com