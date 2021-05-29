7 Ways Ford Did Everything Right With The F-150 Lightning

The Ford F-150 is one of the best-selling vehicles in America, and that’s really nothing new. But, its popularity isn’t the only thing that it has going for it. Year after year, Ford works to not only improve the F-150 but also to make it a more versatile vehicle, allowing it to appeal to as many buyers as possible. That comes with some shifts in price, but the 2021 Ford F-150 is still just as affordable as you’d expect — though some higher trim levels can get pretty pricy. When it comes to buying any brand new vehicle, you want to know that it’s a good value for the money, that it will be reliable, and that you are getting as many features and options as you can without compromising on your budget. So, is the 2021 Ford F-150 a good value when you compare it to its top competitors?