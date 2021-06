Wisconsin Republicans tackled two big issues in the final version of the state budget approved by the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance on Thursday. One was their promise to cut taxes, which they did through a whopping $3.4 billion in tax cuts contained in the proposal, which will now move to the full Legislature and then to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk. The other problem the GOP confronted was the pesky issue of funding for Wisconsin schools. The state recently received a warning from the federal Department of Education that the Republican budget plan so badly underfunded schools that it did not meet the minimum standard for “maintenance of effort” — that is, maintaining the state’s average level of investment in education. Therefore, the feds warned, Wisconsin might not be eligible for $2.3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief.