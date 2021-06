Sophie Turner is returning to acting with a drama series that will have every true crime fan on the edge of their seats. The Game of Thrones alum has been cast in HBO series, The Staircase which is based on the true crime documentary by the same name, which examined the circumstances around Kathleen Peterson being found dead at the bottom of her stairs. Her husband, true crime novel author Michael Peterson was the main suspect and was convicted in 2003 of his wife's murder. In 2011, he was released from prison on house arrest.