Op-ed | Honor Our Fallen Space Pioneers This Memorial Day

Monday, May 31st, was Memorial Day. This is a day to honor those that made the supreme sacrifice for our nation while serving in the U.S. military. The origin of Memorial Day began when after the Civil War, Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, the head of a Union veteran organization, established Decoration Day on May 30th as a time for people to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. By the late 1860s, many different localities around the country were holding their own springtime tributes to fallen soldiers and those who died in war, and decorating their graves with flowers. The first large observance of Decoration Day was held in 1868 at the Arlington National Cemetery. Decoration Day continued to be observed on the local level and, in 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May, with the change going into effect in 1971.