‘Shards of Earth’ by Adrain Tchaikovsky: A Book Review

The storyline is simple, a young boy sees some beautiful women on the train. Once home, he starts a mission to make himself as beautiful as those women were. When his Abuela catches him he worries about what she’ll think, and how she reacts is an important lesson for us all in acceptance. 'Julian is a Mermaid’ by Jessica Love is a beautiful book both in words, in illustrations and in morals. As a Mother to a toddler, I’ve got a front-row seat to the world of parenting. My daughter is constantly role-playing things she sees and hears on the playground, on television, and from her friends. She’s always pretending to be an adult and participates in all of the things she thinks adults do. I want to keep taking this book off our bookshelf and reading it together as a good reminder that not only can we pretend to be whatever we want, but you can also be anyone you want to be. I think Betsy Bird said it best in her review of this book, "It's a book for the human race".