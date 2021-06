Solidifying that whatever "beef" they had in the past is over,Diddy and J. Cole take time to pose for a photo. Over the last week or so, Diddy has been living the good life—or at least, more of his life of luxury—as he's shown off his travels. Sean "Love" Combs has been jet-setting and documenting small portions of his moments for his social media followers as he declares himself "king" of Los Angeles, New York, and Miami.