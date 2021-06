Ellendale, DE- Delaware State Police arrested James R. Adkins, 18, of Ellendale, on criminal charges Tuesday night following an altercation. On June 8, 2021, at approximately 8:19 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the 18000 block of New Hope Road, Ellendale, for a reported shooting. Through the investigation, troopers determined an argument occurred between James R. Adkins and an 11-year-old female about the female riding Adkins’s bicycle. During the incident, Adkins retrieved a riffle-style BB gun from his residence and shot at the victim, striking her in the lower torso. The victim sustained a minor injury as a result but was not transported for medical attention. Adkins was taken into custody at his residence without incident and transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes: