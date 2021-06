The first scurrilous claim to use U.S. intelligence agencies to "investigate" a possible leak of the Covid virus from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology(devoid of any plausible hard evidence and after a WHO team's conclusion from its own investigation at said Wuhan lab that it was nearly impossible for the virus to have leaked there), is obviously a political--NOT scientific--hunting expedition. Especially because these same "intelligence" agencies are the same ones that sold the fake Iraqi WMDs narrative to enable the illegal US(joined subsequently by NATO)invasion and occupation back in 2003. As the British papers had it, the "evidence" they produced were merely to "stovepipe" an invasion that was predetermined.