'You are the 1% who defend 99% of the rest of us': Joe and Jill begin Memorial Day weekend with tribute to Beau, troops who are the 'spine of the US' and a warning that China 'wants to own 'America by 2035'
President Joe Biden flew to joint military air base in southern Virginia Friday to deliver remarks before the Memorial Day remembrances where he called the military the 'spine' of the nation. Biden visited Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton Roads, Virginia to speak to a small contingent of troops about the...