'You are the 1% who defend 99% of the rest of us': Joe and Jill begin Memorial Day weekend with tribute to Beau, troops who are the 'spine of the US' and a warning that China 'wants to own 'America by 2035'

Memorial Day has assumed a strange place within American civic culture. It has become the Federal holiday that signals the start of summer, while at the same time, because of the changes to how Americans respond and relate to the U.S. military, has become a de facto second Veteran’s Day. And, of course, for those that have served, or those related to them, or those who have known them as more than passing acquaintances, and those who have some civic self-awareness, the holiday retains the purpose it was given during World War I: to commemorate America’s war dead.