Biden Slammed After Making ‘Creepy’ Comment About How Young Woman Was Sitting, Her Legs

President Joe Biden was slammed on Friday afternoon over comments that he made honoring Memorial Day weekend at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. “I’m honored to be joined today by Governor Northam and by two great representatives of the Commonwealth, Congresswoman Luria and Congressman Scott,” Biden said in the clip posted by The Post Millennial. “And I want to thank you for all that you do to represent these service veterans, because they’re devoted to you, the family members, the caregivers, survivors, all call Virginia home. I’m especially honored to share the stage with Brittany and Jared and Nathan and Margaret Catherine.”“I love those barrettes in your hair, man. I tell you what, look at her,” Biden continued. “She looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed. Brittany, you’re doing triple duty as a veteran, a military spouse, and a teacher. And kids, thank you for being there for your mom.”