Eureka, CA

A DUI accident caused minor injuries to a passenger on F Street (Eureka, CA)

Nationwide Report
 16 days ago

A DUI accident caused minor injuries to a passenger on F Street (Eureka, CA)

On Thursday, a passenger was hurt and a driver was detained following a DUI crash on F Street.

The two-vehicle collision took place at around 7:40 p.m. at the Henderson Street intersection. Officers mentioned that the white car was heading south on F Street while the red car was traveling west on Henderson Street. The white vehicle did not stop for a red light and the red car had the green but could not stop in time to avoid the crash.

A passenger in the red vehicle received minimal injuries and they refused to be transported to the hospital. Officers took the driver of the white car in custody as they were found to be under the influence at the time of collision.

The incident is under active investigation.

May 29, 2021

May 29, 2021

