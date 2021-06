Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about burnout. This is due in no small part to the fact that I am majorly burnt out in a few areas, most notably here. Yes, I said here. Lately, I’ve been going through a phase where it’s harder to find the inspiration to write and find something new to say that doesn’t involve just repeating myself. To a certain extent some amount of repetition is inevitable – I’ve been writing about this genre for more than a decade now, so some things I’m just going to wind up hitting more than once – but there’s a difference between “some” and “I’m rewriting a column I already wrote without anything new to add.”