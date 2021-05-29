Southwest Airlines Won’t Serve Alcohol Due To Air Rage Incidents

Many airlines suspended alcoholic beverage service during the pandemic last year, reducing instances of passengers having to remove their face masks and keeping flight attendants from having to interact with passengers more than necessary. But some haven’t brought alcohol service back yet, or are returning it in a reduced form, not because of the pandemic, which has been ebbing in the U.S., but because of the surge in passengers behaving badly. Southwest and American announced last week that they would extend their alcohol service suspensions, and United has now said it will offer beer, wine and hard seltzer only, and only on domestic flights longer than 800 miles. Sara Nelson, president of Association of Flight Attendants union, said, “We’ve never before seen aggression and violence on our planes like we have in the past five months. Already, reports of these incidents in less than five months are more than 20 times the amount in a typical year.” The administration said last week that the Federal Aviation Administration has gotten about 2,500 reports of unruly behavior since the beginning of the year, including about 1,900 reports of passengers refusing to wear face masks. (CBS News)