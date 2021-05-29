Cancel
Southwest Airlines Won't Serve Alcohol Due To Air Rage Incidents

Southwest Airlines has decided not to serve alcohol on flights this summer, because the airline doesn’t think passengers are capable of behaving. Airlines cut a majority of inflight service at the start of the pandemic, though we’ve seen airlines slowly add back service, as the situation becomes more under control thanks to widespread vaccination.

