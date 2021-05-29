PLTR Stock Price: 1.1% Increase Explanation

Palantir (PLTR) stock is looking strong and is up almost 11% so far in June. Is it a good time to buy Palantir stock now?. Palantir opted for a direct listing to go public in 2020. Asana had also opted for a direct listing. This year, Roblox went public through a direct listing after having shelved plans for a traditional IPO last year. In a direct listing, the company going public does away the investment bankers and the selling shareholders sell the shares directly on the exchange. The flip side of a direct listing is that under the current rules, the company cannot raise capital and only the selling shareholders can sell their shares.