PLTR Stock Price: 1.1% Increase Explanation
The stock price of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) increased by 1.1% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) increased by 1.1% yesterday and had climbed over 9% during intraday trading. One of the catalysts for the stock price increase has to do with the company announcing it was selected by the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to continue its work as the enterprise data management and AI-enabled mission command platform as part of the Mission Command System/Common Operational Picture program. This contract is valued at a total of $111 million, inclusive of options, with $52.5 million executed upon award. And the total contract includes a base year and one option year.pulse2.com