Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

PLTR Stock Price: 1.1% Increase Explanation

pulse2.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) increased by 1.1% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) increased by 1.1% yesterday and had climbed over 9% during intraday trading. One of the catalysts for the stock price increase has to do with the company announcing it was selected by the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to continue its work as the enterprise data management and AI-enabled mission command platform as part of the Mission Command System/Common Operational Picture program. This contract is valued at a total of $111 million, inclusive of options, with $52.5 million executed upon award. And the total contract includes a base year and one option year.

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pltr#Pltr Stock Price#Palantir Technologies Inc#Ussocom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

PLTR Stock: The Partnership News Palantir Fans Should Be Cheering Today

The pipeline for new deals and partnerships at Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) continues to flow in June, with this morning’s news of a collaboration with augmented intelligence firm DataRobot. PLTR stock has gained 14.5% so far this month. The partnership will focus on bringing demand forecasting solutions to retailers that have seen...
StocksWKRB News

Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 148.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.12 and last traded at $106.00. Approximately 24,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,444,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.
Stockstrendynews9.com

Palantir (PLTR) Stock is Struggling or Thriving?

Within one year, PLTR stock reached $25. After six months of IPO, from September 2020, till January 2021, it had been rising for 26 points. After January, the company has been performing stably by fluctuating around $20-25. For today, June 26th, its stock market is being evaluated for $25.35, and the average volume of sold/bought stocks is 57 962 447.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) PT at $172.57

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.57.
StocksEconomyWatch.com

Palantir Stock Price up 11% in June – Good time to Buy PLTR Stock?

Palantir (PLTR) stock is looking strong and is up almost 11% so far in June. Is it a good time to buy Palantir stock now?. Palantir opted for a direct listing to go public in 2020. Asana had also opted for a direct listing. This year, Roblox went public through a direct listing after having shelved plans for a traditional IPO last year. In a direct listing, the company going public does away the investment bankers and the selling shareholders sell the shares directly on the exchange. The flip side of a direct listing is that under the current rules, the company cannot raise capital and only the selling shareholders can sell their shares.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Up 5.8%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.39 and last traded at $46.39. Approximately 4,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,341,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85. DMTK has been...
Stockstickerreport.com

Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 638,629 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $16,061,519.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,832,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
StocksBusiness Insider

GameStop jumps 8% after raising $1.1 billion in a new stock offering

GameStop shares rallied 8% Tuesday after the company raised $1.1 billion in a stock offering. The rally adds to the video-game retailer's approximate 1,000% rise so far this year. The company plans to use proceeds for general corporate purposes and growth initiatives. See more stories on Insider's business page. GameStop...
StocksKotaku

GameStop Just Made $1.1 Billion Selling Off Its Meme Stock

After circling the drain just a year ago, Gamestop has managed to cash in on its recently skyrocketed meme stock for Scrooge McDuck piles of real cash, pulling in $1.1 billion dollars. “[The company] has completed its previously announced ‘at-the-market’ equity offering program (the ‘ATM Program’),” GameStop announced today in...
StocksWKRB News

Bp Plc Sells 2,196 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$388.87 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $388.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $401.80 million. NOW reported sales of $370.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.170-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.
StocksNew York Post

GameStop shares spike as company sells $1.1 billion in stock

GameStop’s stock jumped by as much as 10 percent after the company announced it had raised $1.1 billion through the sale of 5 million shares. The video game retailer — which earlier this year became the preeminent “meme stock” as rookie traders bid up its shares at the expense of big hedge funds — had previously announced its plan to sell new stock “for general corporate purposes as well as for investing in growth initiatives and maintaining a strong balance sheet.”
StocksInvestorPlace

PLTR Stock: The Palantir-FAA Deal News Should Have Investors Smiling Today

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock is on the move Friday following news of a deal with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The goal of this deal is to assist the FAA in modernizing its ” objectives for aviation safety.” This will have Palantir Technologies providing the agency with a data analyzing tool to help with that effort.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 20,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 21,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15). Approximately 467,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 458,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “
StocksWKRB News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “
StocksWKRB News

KPCB XV Associates LLC Has $63.61 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KPCB XV Associates LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,666 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 27.4% of KPCB XV Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KPCB XV Associates LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $63,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.