The Cards will have Johan Oviedo on the hill for the seventh time of the season to open the series. Oviedo was subpar last time out, giving up two runs in four innings against the Reds, leading to the no-decision in a game the Cardinals lost by a 5-2 score. The young right-hander doesn’t pitch deep into games and has allowed two or more runs in all but one start. He enters with a 5.25 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP accompanied by a 0-2 record in 24 innings. Oviedo has struggled against the Cubs, squandering seven runs (five earned) in 9.2 frames.