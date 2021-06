Batten down the hatches and load up the ark for a rainy week ahead in Dallas-Fort Worth. The deluge began Sunday with about an inch-and-a-half of rain, although it must have felt like more to the motorists who found themselves stalled in high water. Meanwhile, a tornado warning sent households (including mine) scrambling for their closets, and there were reports of some damage from a possible tornado in North Dallas—including at an especially unlucky home damaged in tornadoes in October 2019. It’s springtime in Dallas!