Interior designers give their top tips for rocking the abstract art trend this season

livingetc.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe abstract trend in interior design never really went away – but this year brings new ways for using this bold and colorful source of inspiration in new ways. Spoiler: the on-trend ways to add a splash of abstract energy to your home has nothing to do with abstract prints. Instead, we are seeing elements of abstraction in textile design, wallpapers, and even lighting. Here are the three freshest ways to use abstract motifs in your home this year.

#Abstract Art#Textile Design#Development Co Ordinator#Iconic Lights
