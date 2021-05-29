Celebratory Pride Makeup Collections

“Brand repositioning” usually starts with a dive into the archive for a dusting off of a label’s legacy, which is thought to be tarnished and in need of being returned to the splendor of its beginnings. There’s a long list of fashion houses that have undergone such a procedure. Indeed, the process is happening at an increasingly frequent rate amid the pandemic, most recently at Missoni. The decision taken by Angela Missoni to step down from her creative director role to become the company’s president is clearly paving the way for a new course. While awaiting announcements about the brand’s future, the men’s spring collection was developed in-house by the design team.