Celebratory Pride Makeup Collections

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Quo Beauty Pride Collection has been unveiled by Canada-based drugstore retailer Shoppers Drug Mart to provide consumers with a way to celebrate Pride Month with a range of vibrant products. The collection is formulated with Pride festivities in mind to help consumers create vibrant looks that will catch the...

www.trendhunter.com
