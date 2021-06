Cannabis has long been associated with negative effects. Ranging from being high to crime rates and illegal smuggling of drugs, many people are still disgusted by thinking about cannabis. However, many health benefits come with the consumption of the plant. The downside is that there are just a few problems with it. Cibdol is a producer of cannabis oil that saw potential in turning traditional cannabis into a pure health-based product. In this article, we will dive into what Cibdol did and how it became such a success.