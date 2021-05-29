17 Most Weight-Loss Friendly Foods on the Planet
There is an unhealthy misconception that you have to starve yourself to lose weight, when in fact, the opposite is true. Fueling up with healthy fats, fiber, nutrients, vitamins and minerals can help prime your body for weight loss, and there are specific foods that can help you do so. Eat This, Not That! has compiled a list of some of the most weight-loss friendly foods on the planet that can help you achieve your health goals the right way. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.www.eatthis.com