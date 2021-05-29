Over 60? Stop Doing This ASAP, Say Experts
When it comes to being over 60, you should be proud you made it this long—and careful not to mess it up now. "Everyone knows the basics of how to live a healthy life even if they don't follow them," says Kay Van Norman, President of Brilliant Aging. But what are some things you may not know? The things you should stop doing now? We asked Van Norman, as well as Stephen Anton, Ph.D., Professor and Chief, Clinical Research Division, Department of Aging and Geriatric Research, College of Medicine, University of Florida; Stephen Golant, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Gerontology, University of Florida; and Gary Soffer, MD, an integrative medicine expert at Yale Medicine and assistant professor, Yale School of Medicine. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.www.eatthis.com