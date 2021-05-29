Cancel
The #1 Best Fruit To Eat, According to a Dietitian

By Kiersten Hickman
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If we're being honest, all fruit is great to eat! Not only is fruit delicious, but having a variety of fruits in your diet can also ensure you are getting a variety of nutrients that your body needs. However, if you had to choose the best fruit to eat, it would have to be berries. Here's why a dietitian says you should eat berries regularly, and for even more healthy eating tips, be sure to read up on our list of The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.

IN THIS ARTICLE
