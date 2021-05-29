Cancel
Here's an hour of NieR Re[in]carnation in action, and it's better than you'd think

By Matthew Sholtz
Android Police
Android Police
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this week, Square Enix released a closed beta for NieR Re[in]carnation. So I've sideloaded the title not only to see how it plays but to record a lengthy gameplay video so that everyone can see exactly what's in store once the game is officially released in the US. To my surprise, even though NieR Re[in]carnation is a wave-based auto-battle gacha RPG, it's highly polished. Hands-down, the music is phenomenal, the art is stylish, and the story is intriguingly dark, making for one of the better gacha games I've played, something I definitely didn't expect. So if you're eager to check it out, I've recorded an hour and ten minutes of the closed beta for your viewing pleasure.

