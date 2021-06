The Taylor County Personnel Committee on Tuesday approved a request from district attorney Kristi Tlusty to begin the process of hiring a treatment court coordinator. Tlusty said the position requires a significant amount of training and background and was not an entry level position. She said the position is one where the individual wears a number of different hats and it’s more than just case management and social work. Tlusty said the current treatment coordinator is planning to retire in the near future and that the state Department of Justice, which provides Treatment Alternatives and Diversion (TAD) Grant funding to partially cover the cost of the position, has said the grant funding could also be used to continue paying the current coordinator while she’s training her replacement. Essentially, she said, Taylor County would have two coordinators and there would be no additional cost to the county.