FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas and No. 19 Nebraska will meet tonight at 6 p.m. for the right to advance to a super regional and the loser’s season ending. Nebraska took a 5-3 win on Sunday night after the Hogs came out with a 5-1 on Saturday night. Much like all the SEC series the rubber game will be tonight. Dave Van Horn talked about his confidence level heading into tonight’s game.