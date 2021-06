Tulsa's Greenwood District.“Greenwood Cultural Center” by imarcc is licensed under CC BY 2.0. In Tulsa, Oklahoma in the spring of 1921, a race massacre devastated a 35-block (possibly bigger) majority Black neighborhood and business section that went by the name of Greenwood. Hundreds of victims were killed — the exact number is unknown because their bodies were buried in unlabeled mass graves. Race riots and massacres were happening in Chicago, Illinois, Ocoee, Florida, and other cities across the US around the same time. The history of Greenwood is unique because it was omitted from Oklahoma school curriculum for almost an entire century and is still not told accurately in all narratives to this day.