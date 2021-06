The coming of the Canadian Pacific Railway line through the village of Norwood was an event of incredibly great importance to the economic and industrial development of the village. The train provided vital links to markets and supplies that previously would have been difficult and expensive to access. The train also provided a fast (for the time) transportation link that extended across the nation and into the States presenting opportunities for travel for both work and pleasure. Several thousands of tons of freight, including livestock as well as thousands of individuals were transferred both into and out of the village each year.