There was a lot that went on in game one of the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers series. The Utah Jazz started out ice cold in the first quarter by having an 0-20 shooting run. The Los Angeles Clippers were red hot from three and took a 13 point lead into the half. The second half was very different as the Jazz came out read hot and ended up winning the game down the stretch 112-109. Donvan Mitchell was incredible in game one by scoring 45 points, 32 of which came in the second half. Despite the win, the Jazz pushed ATS, but their shooting it is expected to be much better in game two.