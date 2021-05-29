OTHER VOICES: It's time to stop snickering about UFOs and figure out what pilots keep seeing

It’s 2006, and my parents are driving my sister and I somewhere that feels really far away. I’m six and she’s five, and we’re watching ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ on the portable TV in the car to keep us entertained. We’ve already watched the mini-episodes about multiplication and grammar, so now it’s onto the history category so we can learn about our country. There’s the iconic “I’m Just a Bill” and “The Great American Melting Pot,” but there’s also an episode about July 4th: “Fireworks.” With its upbeat tune, patriotic newspaper boy, and illustrations of 1776’s most famous moments, any little kid watching this cartoon might think that the founding of the United States was a joyful occasion that brought freedom and justice for all.