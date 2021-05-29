Cancel
OTHER VOICES: It's time to stop snickering about UFOs and figure out what pilots keep seeing

By ST LOUIS POST-DISPATCH
Sioux City Journal
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s long been fodder for Hollywood and the stuff of jokes, but now the issue of strange lights in the sky has become the focus of serious inquiry by Congress. The recent release of previously classified military encounters with flying objects that defy conventional explanation has prompted the most serious official inquiry yet about the issue of UFOs (or in the current military parlance, UAPs, for “unidentified aerial phenomena”). Intelligence agencies are expected to reveal more data soon.

