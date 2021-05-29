Listeners Share The Stories That Stuck With Them Over 50 Years Of NPR

The aim of my book is to unveil the truth about the qualities that truly lead to making a difference in the lives of others. It is not what patriarchal cultures lead us to believe…that hyper-masculine methods to end conflicts like war are the only ways to enable peace. It is exactly the opposite. Peace, safety and security can only be achieved by employing qualities that have too long been considered soft and weak in patriarchal societies, like compassion, empathy, kindness and introspection. This is further evidenced by the effectiveness of female leaders during the Covid-19 pandemic. Countries like New Zealand, Taiwan and Iceland, which are led by women, have been a lot more successful at minimizing the impact of the pandemic on the lives of their citizens, as well as their country’s economy, than those run by hyper-masculine men (i.e. USA, Brazil and Russia).