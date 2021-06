Dorcy Wayne Waters, the son of Ray Garfield and Anna M. (Jailor) Waters, was born, May 28, 1913 in Paulding, Ohio. Dorcy’s father Ray G. was born July 16, 1882, in West Virginia, and was a farmer by trade. Anna M. Sailor was born, in Ohio in 1889. Roy G. Waters and Anna M. Sailor were married March 6, 1910. They moved to Carryall Township and on December 10, 1910, a daughter Zeletta Betty was born, with Dorcy to follow in 1913. A brother, Ray Glenn, was born in 1917.