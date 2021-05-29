Palumbo toasts North Fork vineyards for top awards in NY Wine Classic competition
State Senator Anthony Palumbo presented Paumanok Vineyards in Aquebogue Thursday with a Senate resolution recognizing Paumanok for its “Winery of the Year” award from the New York Wine and Grape Foundation in March. Palumbo also presented a resolution to Pindar Vineyards, winner of the Governor’s Cup award and to some of the eight other North Fork gold medalists at the 35th Annual New York Wine Classic this year.riverheadlocal.com