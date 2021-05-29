Cancel
Aquebogue, NY

Palumbo toasts North Fork vineyards for top awards in NY Wine Classic competition

By Denise Civiletti
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 16 days ago
State Senator Anthony Palumbo presented Paumanok Vineyards in Aquebogue Thursday with a Senate resolution recognizing Paumanok for its “Winery of the Year” award from the New York Wine and Grape Foundation in March. Palumbo also presented a resolution to Pindar Vineyards, winner of the Governor’s Cup award and to some of the eight other North Fork gold medalists at the 35th Annual New York Wine Classic this year.

riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

