Last week, the House Committee on Financial Services began hearings on a plan to create a new federal voucher program aimed at paying the rent of every lower-income American. Such a program could represent an extra $100 billion subsidy to housing demand, which, in America’s constrained housing markets, would further increase rents. An indiscriminate, fivefold increase in the number of Section 8 voucher recipients would also squeeze the families that could benefit most from the program out of the housing market. A better approach would direct the current vouchers toward families with young children and reduce the regulatory barriers that limit the construction of affordable rental housing.