Steem Reaches Market Capitalization of $202.08 Million (STEEM)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $93,320.85 and approximately $25.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.