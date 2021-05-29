Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Steem Reaches Market Capitalization of $202.08 Million (STEEM)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $202.08 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Sv#Us Dollars#Btc#Bcha#Namecoin#Nmc#Dragonvein#Color Platform#Clr#Terracoin#Trc#Twitter#Cryptocompare#Changelly#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#News Updates#Steem Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat#Steem Dollars#Steem Based Currencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SmartMesh (SMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.57 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $300,735.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DATx (DATX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, DATx has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $187,574.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Curio (CUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Curio coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a market cap of $1.21 million and $65,876.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curio has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Uniswap, Bitcoin SV, Tezos Price Analysis: 14 June

Bitcoin’s price moved up on the price scale; although this was not a full-fledged recovery, it may have helped some altcoins like Uniswap, Bitcoin SV, and Tezos. These altcoins saw some correction and some recovery over the weekend, however, the market has remained bearish. Uniswap [UNI]. The bearish pressure in...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citadel Hits Market Capitalization of $93,320.85 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $93,320.85 and approximately $25.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ZB Token (ZB) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $174.90 million and $3.30 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ZENZO (ZNZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.90 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $273.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Cell Phonesmodernreaders.com

Divi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $134,463.00 (DIVI)

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a total market cap of $116.84 million and $134,463.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Chainswap (TOKEN) Price Hits $0.66

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Chainswap has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $148,411.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BitMart Token (BMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.32 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One BitMart Token coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitMart Token has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $31.32 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Swirge Hits Market Cap of $43,837.75 (SWG)

Swirge (CURRENCY:SWG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Swirge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swirge has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Swirge has a market capitalization of $43,837.75 and $245,509.00 worth of Swirge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $430,333.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zenswap Network Token Reaches Market Cap of $40,665.09 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $40,665.09 and $19.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $451,150.48 and $2,175.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Smartshare Hits Market Cap of $864,522.14 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $864,522.14 and approximately $68,966.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Etherisc DIP Token Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $23.61 million and approximately $249,604.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Price analysis 6/14: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH

Bitcoin (BTC) has risen above the psychological resistance at $40,000 following a series of positive news flow over the past week. The first bit of bullish news that impacted the price of Bitcoin was a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk who said the carmaker wil accept Bitcoin payments if more than 50% clean energy is used by Bitcoin miners with a “positive future trend.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DeFiChain (DFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $915.92 Million

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC. Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010141 BTC. Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000169 BTC. OTOCASH...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pendle (PENDLE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.78 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Pendle has a market cap of $11.78 million and approximately $3,298.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $726.22 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002725 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $726.22 million and approximately $885,347.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.