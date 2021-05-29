Cancel
Securian Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

By Anthony Bellafiore
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,541 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Domo were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $207,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,947 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of First Hawaiian worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $389,000 Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Genesco were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,988 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,837 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of CSW Industrials worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,570 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of BigCommerce worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.0% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 39.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 12,393 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 132.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,267,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
83,063 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “