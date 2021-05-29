Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)
Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com