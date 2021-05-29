Cancel
Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 9,900 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,240 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 46.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.81 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 15,596 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,596 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. Several other hedge...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,575 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $119.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.90.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,267,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banc Funds Co. LLC Acquires 4,933 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. MainStreet Bancshares accounts for 1.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price Up 0.1%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.79 and last traded at $92.97. Approximately 156,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 368,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.84.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 198 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.