Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 9,900 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)
Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com