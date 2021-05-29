Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevel Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,217 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sptl#Financial Advisors#U S Treasury#Stock Investors#Stock Price#U S Investors#Institutional Investors#Trust Company#Nysearca#Sptl#Sec#Savior Llc#Scotia Capital Inc#United States#News Ratings#Marketbeat Com#Average Price#Bank#Momentum Investing#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.63 Million Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Seres Therapeutics worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,541 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,240 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.42 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 42,702 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of DHT worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.81 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,570 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

WBI Investments Has $1.78 Million Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

WBI Investments grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. WBI Investments owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Huntsman for the second quarter have been stable over the past month. The company benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. Moreover, Huntsman is committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows. However, margins and volumes in the Advanced Materials unit are expected to remain under pressure due to weakness in aerospace. The company is also seeing pressure on ethylene amines volumes and margins. Costs associated with turnarounds are also likely to weigh on Polyurethanes margins.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 39.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WBI Investments Takes $1.99 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.
Stocksinvesting.com

Is Vanguard Growth Index Institutional (VIGIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

There are plenty of choices in the Large Cap Growth category, but where should you start your research? Well, one fund that might be worth investigating is Vanguard Growth Index Institutional (VIGIX). While this fund is not tracked by the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we were able to examine other factors like performance, volatility, and cost.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Increases Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 946,487 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,647 shares during the period. R1 RCM makes up about 0.7% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $23,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after buying an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cloverfields Capital Group LP Sells 196 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vista Investment Management Has $339,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Vista Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.