Boston Partners Makes New $11.13 Million Investment in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.