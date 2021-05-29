Boston Partners Makes New $11.13 Million Investment in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)
Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 401,095 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,127,000. Boston Partners owned 1.80% of Midland States Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.