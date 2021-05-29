Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)
Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,933 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc's holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.