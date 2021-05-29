Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSecurian Asset Management Inc cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.81 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,980 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Domo were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 12,393 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 132.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $10.97 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 305,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,000. MP Materials makes up about 1.6% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,715 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $864,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 54.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $108.15 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Globe Life worth $108,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 996 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
WBI Investments Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

WBI Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.1% of WBI Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WBI Investments’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of...