154,582 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Bought by Boston Partners

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,582 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,577,000.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 475,795 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,806,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475,795 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $60,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGN. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded at Bank of America

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.15.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Other institutional investors have also recently modified their...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $35,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 280 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,834 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $22,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,550 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

83,063 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

9,641 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by WBI Investments

WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. Several other hedge...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $60.00

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QFIN. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bellevue Asset Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KeyCorp Reiterates Buy Rating for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $929,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 566 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.