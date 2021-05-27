Cancel
California Voters Support Gov. Newsom In Recall Fight, Survey Finds

By Daniel Mollenkamp
thewellnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. – A majority of California voters say they would vote for Gov. Gavin Newsom to keep his position in a recall election, a new survey finds. The survey, conducted earlier this month by the Public Policy Institute of California, reports that 40% of likely voters would vote to remove Newsom and 57% would vote not to remove him, meaning that the recall effort would fail if the vote were held this month.

www.thewellnews.com
#Economy#Homelessness#Democratic State#Election#State Budget#Tax Policy#Ppic#Californians#Pro Trump#Republican#Gov Gray Davis#Governor Newsom#Gov Gavin Newsom#Governor Davis#State Issues#Recall#Associate Survey Director#Taxpayers#Laws
