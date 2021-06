Corsair Gaming (CRSR) - Get Report shares surged higher Monday as the gaming and content equipment-maker appeared to add its name to the list of meme stock favorites. Data from the Yolosocks.live website, which tracks real-time mentions on stocks within Reddit's r/wallstreetbets chatroom, indicates that Corsair is the second most-discussed stock among users, up from a previous rank of 11, over the past 24 hours and more than 860 mentions.