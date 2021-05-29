Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevel Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colgate Palmolive Company#Stock Investors#Zacks Investment Research#Investment Analysts#Cl Rrb Shares#Lantz Financial Llc#Colonial Trust Advisors#Emerald Advisors Llc#Sec#Credit Suisse Group#Pe#Thomson Reuters#Marketbeat Com#Colgate Palmolive Daily#Colgate Palmolive Stock#Company Stock#Equity#Research Analysts#Shareholders#Analyst Estimates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 497 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director Sells $677,950.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,294 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.1% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Has $11.64 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231,297 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Commercial Metals worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Issued By Wedbush

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GameStop in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of CEVA worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives $41.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.08.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,267,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 666 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Lemonade worth $51,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.89.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “
Economymodernreaders.com

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.