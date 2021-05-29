Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC
Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.