Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.47 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,947 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of First Hawaiian worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 39.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 12,393 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 132.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $864,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 54.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WBI Investments Takes $1.99 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Target Price at $81.86

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Q3 Asset Management Has $2.04 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Q3 Asset Management lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $42.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,267,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 244,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WBI Investments Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

WBI Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.1% of WBI Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WBI Investments’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $42.49 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 9.2% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $42,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of...