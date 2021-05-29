Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 977 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)
Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com