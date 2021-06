Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Erste Group cut Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale cut Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.