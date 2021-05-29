Cancel
Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocks

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocks

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,240 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocks

Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,837 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of CSW Industrials worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocks

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocks

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 46.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocks

Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocks

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocks

Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen Sells 3,164 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total value of $1,111,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocks

1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocks

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 12,393 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 132.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.81 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 37,305 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,980 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Markets

Sands Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,729,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 70,714 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of NIKE worth $894,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,267,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocks

Morgan Stanley Raises 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $60.00

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QFIN. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.