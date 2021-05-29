Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)
Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com