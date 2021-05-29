Here are 5 stock picks for the summer as the market gets tricky

Stocks posted a mixed finish Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite scoring its first record close since April 26 and the S&P 500 eking out its third consecutive record as the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost ground. The Dow ended with a loss of around 86 points, or 0.2%, near 34,394, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 gained around 8 points, or 0.2%, to close near 4,255. The Nasdaq rose around 130 points, or 0.9%, to finish near 14,174, surpassing its previous record of 14,138.76 set on April 26. Investors are awaiting the outcome Wednesday of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting, hoping for clues to plans around the eventual tapering of asset purchases in the face of rising inflation.